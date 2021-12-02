Evelyn Harris Gailbreath, 96, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021 in Hearthside Senior Living.
Mrs. Gailbreath is preceded in death by: her parents, Charter Mitchell Harris, Sr. and Lillie Mae Maxwell Harris; husband, Willard Gailbreath; and four brothers, Hubert Harris , Grady (Nancy) Harris, Draper (Delcie) Harris, C.M. (Edith) Harris, Jr.
She is survived by: her daughter, Sandy (Mike) George; son, Frank (JoAnn) Gailbreath; grandchildren, Jennifer Evelyn (Jeremy) Howes of Meridianville, Alabama, Russ George of Fayetteville, Rick (Jennifer) George of Fayetteville, Will (Amber) Gailbreath of Lebanon, Becky (Beau) Davis of Marietta, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Hannah (Brice) Adams of El Paso, Texas, Haven Howes of Meridianville, Nate George of Fayetteville, Micah George of Fayetteville, Kennedy Gailbreath of Lebanon, Grant Gailbreath of Lebanon, Mac Davis of Marietta and Evelyn Marie Davis of Marietta.
A special thank you and recognition to Sarah McClennon, Wanda Logue, Lula Smith, Crystal Phillips, Shandreka Moore, Alicia Birchett and the staff of Hearthside Senior Living.
Evelyn was born on April 2, 1925, in Putnam County, where her family built and operated the Echo Valley Swimming Pool for many years. Evelyn swam as soon as she walked. She took life-saving classes in her teens and actually became a lifeguard. It was at that pool, where she met her husband, Willard Franklin Gailbreath .
The couple married in 1946 and lived in Cookeville; Maryville; Knoxville; Manchester; Tullahoma; McMinnville; Lewisburg; Madisonville, Kentucky; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Lexington before finally moving to Lebanon in 1973.
Evelyn was in civic groups, enjoyed outdoor activities, was a mom to all her children’s friends, was a scout troup leader in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and was always involved in activities with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was active in church wherever the family moved. Since 1973, she has been a member of the College Street Church of Christ/College Hills Church of Christ, where her husband served as a deacon. Her son-in-law was their first youth minister, and her son is now elder. She had four generations of attending that congregation, where she worked in the nursery, volunteered in the compassion center, worked with meals on wheels and for many years helped with youth activities.
For 4 1/2 years after her husband passed, she was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Fayetteville while living with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved her church family there.
For the past 5 years, Evelyn lived in the warm and loving environment at Hearthside Senior Living. She loved everyone on staff and thoroughly enjoyed all the wonderful
activities they provided. She even got to tap dance with a wonderful group of ladies.
She loved so many people in Lebanon, especially her bingo group
and the birthday club.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the College Hills Church of Christ. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Her family members will officiate the service.
Active pallbearers are Russ George, Will Gailbreath, Rick George, Jeremy Howes, Beau Davis, Charles Harris and Bill Harris. Honorary pallbearers are Sue Walker, Betty Burroughs, Grant Gailbreath, Nate George, Micah George and Mac Davis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Gailbreath’s memory to the Betty Freeman Fund at Hearthside Senior Living or to Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville, by mailing those donations to 116 Riverside Lane, Fayetteville, Tennessee, 37334.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
