Evelyn L. Reese Driver Graham, 93, peacefully departed this earth on Aug. 28, 2022, at her home in Chattanooga, surrounded by her family.
Born in Amory, Miss Graham spent her teens in Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Evelyn L. Reese Driver Graham, 93, peacefully departed this earth on Aug. 28, 2022, at her home in Chattanooga, surrounded by her family.
Born in Amory, Miss Graham spent her teens in Lebanon.
She married James Driver (who died in 1995) in 1947, and together they had two children.
Later she married Victor Graham of Atlanta, Georgia (who died in 1983).
She is survived by: a daughter, Brenda Davenport-Driver (Randy Davenport); a son, James (Jim) Driver (Linda Champion Driver); a grandson, Adam Driver; two great-granddaughters, Clea Nelson, Willow Driver; a great-grandson, Elliott Driver; best friend, Betty Taylor; grand puppy, Gabby; two brothers, Joel Reese of Lebanon, Noel Reese of Mt. Juliet; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Oma Brassfield Reese; brother, Hugh Reese; and three sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Polly) Reese Walden, Sarah Reese Lane and Christine Reese Lane.
She chose cremation and to have her ashes laid to rest at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, next to her first husband and the father of her children.
A celebration of her life will be held later in Lebanon.
To honor Miss Graham’s life, please consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by mailing those to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.