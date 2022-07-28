Evelyn Mae Phillips van Wulven Lubic, 86 — who was born in San Diego, California on Feb. 21, 1936 — passed away peacefully at her home in American House Lebanon on July 21, 2022.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joe; her parents, James Perry and Greta Heacox Phillips; and her daughter, Patricia Cunningham.
She is survived by: her brother, James Edwin Phillips; daughters, Pamela Krueger, Barbara Young, Patti Dutra; sons, Bill van Wulven, Bob van Wulven, Paul van Wulven, Benton van Wulven; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service is being planned for Mrs. Lubic. However, details for this memorial services have not yet been finalized.
Flowers, cards, letters, etc., can be delivered to 509 Leslie Ann Court, Hermitage, Tennessee, 37076.
