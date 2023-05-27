Evelyn Welty Lea, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on May 25, 2023, at her home.
Evelyn Welty Lea, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on May 25, 2023, at her home.
Born in Etheridge on Sept. 25, 1928, she is the daughter of the late Ennis M. Forehand and Gladdis Turner Forehand.
She was married as a young lady to Neil Tharp Welty, who preceded her in death in 1991. Mrs. Evelyn then met and wed Harry Lea on April 30, 1993, and they were happily married until his death in 2004 left her a widow once again.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Lea was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Givens and Nell Fisher.
Mrs. Lea graduated in 1946 from Central High School in Nashville.
Mrs. Evelyn was a 14-year member of the Girl Scouts of America. She was a long-time member of Lebanon First Baptist Church and was instrumental in starting the banner ministry, a thing of which she was very proud.
Mrs. Evelyn lived in many different places, including Alrington, Virginia; Montgomery, Alabama; St. Augustine, Florida; Nashville, and lastly, Lebanon.
She loved to travel and be on the go. There was never a moment when she was idle.
She spent many hours painting, reading, playing Bridge with her friends.
Her artistic abilities and her beautiful handwriting won many accolades and awards all over Middle Tennessee. She was even commissioned by Cracker Barrel founder, Danny Evins, to “draw up” the very first menu for the restaurant.
Mrs. Lea worked in the public for many years at the Ben Franklin Store in retail sales and was responsible for the arts and crafts department.
Mrs. Evelyn was most proud of her family. She and Mr. Welty would welcome to their family two children, Janet and Kevin. They were her pride and joy. Her most favorite “job” in life was being a mother and a homemaker for her family.
Evelyn loved taking care of others and saw to it that those in need received of her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by: her children, Janet Welty Floyd, Kevin Tharp (Dianna) Welty; grandchildren, Jason Floyd, Jeremy Floyd, Jennifer Floyd Jenkins; great-granddaughters, Abigail Floyd, Addison Floyd; sister, Joyce Binkley; and special, long-time friend, Ann Floyd.
Graveside services will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to New Leash on Life.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
