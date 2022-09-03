Several local judges began their term on Thursday, taking an oath of office administered by a Tennessee Supreme Court justice.
Seats in Wilson County’s general sessions, criminal, circuit, and chancery courts were officially filled when those judges were sworn in. A packed courtroom at the Wilson County Judicial Center bore witness.
Jimmy Lea, Ensley Hagan and Barry Tatum were elected to be general sessions judges. Brody Kane was reelected as the criminal court judge. C.K. Smith was reelected to his position as chancellor. Meanwhile, Clara Byrd and Michael Collins retained their seats in Wilson County Circuit Court divisions 1 and 2, respectively.
Describing the duties of the bench, Kane indicated that a collegial environment with all the moving pieces in the judicial system make it easier.
“When (attorneys) come in the door, (their) job is to advocate for (their) client first and foremost, but (they) also do the little things to help make our jobs easy,” Kane said. “We have a very collegial bar. Fist fights are at a very minimal here.”
As Kane pointed out, being a judge means seeing people in tough times.
“In any kind of court proceeding, anybody that comes through the door, they got something in their life that is so bad they can’t handle it themselves,” Kane said. “They have had to submit it to a tribunal to try to resolve it. Emotions are raw. Everybody is nervous and sometimes angry. They have an ax to grind of some kind.”
Kane acknowledged the county clerks, who have to deal with disgruntled defendants since they don’t usually spout off to judges in robes.
Lebanon First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett shared a message during the ceremony, delivered initially to presidential nominee Abraham Lincoln by a congressman, about avoiding corrupting influences. He challenged the judges to heed Honest Abe’s response.
“(Lincoln wrote) May the Almighty grant that the cause of truth, justice and humanity shall in no way suffer in my hands,” Bennett said. “For those being sworn in today, may the cause of truth, justice, and humanity not suffer in your hands.”
Although both are elected, Kane commented that the judiciary stands apart from other levers of government.
“We are not like a senator, representative, or county commissioner,” Kane said. “We are not sent to the office with an agenda to try to accomplish. We’re here as a service, and that is truly an honor. This has been the highest honor of my professional life, and I think that is probably echoed by the others up here.”
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sarah Campbell administered the oath. She is the latest member of the Volunteer State’s highest court.
“These swearing-in ceremonies are so important and meaningful,” Campbell said. “This group of judges before you this morning is a really fine group of judges, and (the community) is really fortunate to have them. (The community) is in good hands, and I think that as these judges take their oaths, in some cases renewing their oath, we can trust they are taking these oaths with every intent to carry it out.”
While Campbell may sit on the Supreme Court, she deferred to the local judges as the judiciary’s true face.
“No one knows who we are,” Campbell said. “We hold arguments about once a month. It’s these judges that are administering justice day in and day out in this county that are the face of justice in this state.”
Other offices
In addition to the judges, 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson and Public Defender Shelley Thompson Gardner also took oaths. It is that time as local governing boards see turnover following last month’s elections.
Four Wilson County School Board members were sworn into their positions on Monday. Two of those board members were reelected, while two are newcomers.
In Zone 2, Dr. Beth Meyers defeated the incumbent, Bill Robinson. In Zone 4, Joseph Padilla defeated Dottie Critchlow. Meanwhile, incumbents Melissa Lynn and Kimberly McGee were elected to represent their zones.
