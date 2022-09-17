They say the best fashion show is on the street, but a runway at Tucker’s Gap Event Center sought to prove that adage wrong on Thursday.
The Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors hosted the event, which featured fashions from local boutiques and benefited the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Wilson County.
CASA provides trained volunteers who advocate in court for the stability and healthy development of abused and neglected children.
It seems only fitting for one of the organizers, April Harrington, a full-time professional realtor, that hosting a fashion show is a realization of her childhood ambitions.
“It’s every little girl’s dream to put together a fashion show,” Harrington said. “I have always been enamored with high design and the fashion industry.”
Infatuation with fashion and apparel began for the realtor at a very young age.
“My grandmother was a seamstress, and I adored it as a child,” Harrington said. “This is a fun way for me to be involved in it.”
Harrington is part of the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, a group that facilitates the event and provides the runway talent.
“We reach out to a lot of industry professionals from title companies to lenders to real estate agents and ancillary services to be models in the show,” Harrington said.
Local boutiques at the event purvey their wares before the show’s kickoff.
“Local boutiques give back 20% of their proceeds from the sales,” Harrington said. “We sell tables of eight as well. All of that goes back to CASA.”
The first year of the COVID pandemic shuttered the annual event’s doors, but in 2021, the fashion show raised just shy of $20,000.
“We did not do one in 2020, so when we got back together in 2021, it was a banner year,” Harrington said. “That was the highest amount that we have ever raised. If you get 240 women together with a bunch of super-cute clothes, they will get bought. It’s an easy sale once you get everyone in the room.”
Thursday’s event did not sell as many tables as last year. Harrington indicated that two fewer tables were reserved. She is hoping to make it up in sales from the vendors.
Since the event began several years ago, it has helped aid the CASA mission. It has grown considerably over that time. On Thursday, Wilson County CASA executive director Cathey Sweeney indicated that the first event raised about $4,000.
“We were delighted,” Sweeney said.
The executive director remarked of how the event has helped in more ways than one.
“Last year, April asked how much money we owe on our mortgage at CASA,” Harrington said. “I said, ‘$19,200, but who’s counting,’ and they made that their goal.”
Although the fundraiser came up a little short, Sweeney mentioned that the organization’s community involvement committee dipped into their own pockets and made up the difference.
“We can do a lot with that extra $1,000 a month,” Sweeney said.
