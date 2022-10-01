For people who get locked up, even after their sentence is over, the weight of their conviction can hold them back, but one event in Wilson County is designed to do something about that.
The American Jobs Center, in conjunction with Cumberland University, is hosting an expungement clinic on Thursday at the Journey Church.
One former Lebanon business owner, Julie Hadlock, sees the clinic as something she has thought about for more than a decade, a second chance.
In 2011, Hadlock was running an equestrian store called Stockman Supply. It was across from Whitt’s BBQ, near the Leeville Pike and South Cumberland intersection. She was a member of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and worshiped at First Baptist Church. She’d never been in trouble before.
Then one day, it began to unravel for Hadlock. She claims a customer wrote her a bad check to the store. She, in turn, wrote checks believing she had funds in her account, which were not there due to the bad checks written to her.
“I wrote checks off money that had not hit the bank,” Hadlock said. “I made a mistake. It’s not anyone’s fault but my own.”
Hadlock soon found herself in a courtroom facing felony charges. She would spend the following year in jail. It proved an eye-opening experience for Hadlock, who passed the time through Bible study, playing bridge, and the occasional talent show. Fellow inmates warned Hadlock of the difficulties that would await her upon release, but she wrote them off.
“The girls during those months explained what happens and how you can’t find jobs or a place to live,” Hadlock said. “I would scold them like a mother and say they were just being lazy. I was determined that things would be different for me.”
The harsh reality of reentry hit Hadlock hard and quickly dulled any excitement of being released.
“You walk out of jail and have to start all over again,” Hadlock said. “I tried to go back into the corporate world. I worked for a company in Nashville for 28 years, but they couldn’t rehire me for 7-10 years because of my felony.”
It took Hadlock four months to get a job. She started working nights as a custodian at Hearthside, making $8 per hour. It was tough to get by, because she was still paying money into the system even though she was out.
“You have probation to pay,” Hadlock said. “Even though they let me go with time served. I still had probation for six years. You pay a fee every month.”
Hadlock had to take a second custodial job at College Hills Church of Christ just to save up enough for a car. Then, she turned her eyes toward a home to rent, but that also presented a challenge because so many places require a background check.
Hadlock does have a place to rent now. She’s working and ministering, having formed a reentry resource group called the Next Step. Still, her felony follows her around, but the expungement clinic is giving her hope.
“I never thought about having my felony expunged,” Hadlock said. “I felt like we are judged a lot of times with titles. It doesn’t matter what I did before I got in trouble. All of a sudden, I am TDOC (Tennessee Department of Corrections) inmate number duh duh duh ... I’m not Julie Hadlock anymore.”
After more than a decade, she’s optimistic that she can be Julie Hadlock again.
Hadlock’s case is not unique. Sarah Buckles, a career specialist with the American Jobs Center, explained that navigating expungement is tricky and can be discouraging.
“The process can be scary because of the unknown,” Buckles said. “Someone with a record may not have the resources or know how it works and how simple it can be.”
A criminal record follows individuals in nearly every facet of their life.
“It affects their employment, and it affects their housing, so trying to relieve some of these barriers is our goal,” Buckles said.
Buckles explained that the event would feature multiple area lawyers, in addition to representatives from the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office. Cumberland University is going to have criminal justice students assisting with the process and paperwork as well.
There will be several second-chance employers there ready to interview attendees.
Employers registered to attend from the Lebanon area include Performance Food Group, Journey’s Distribution, Grade A Construction, Lochinvar, Novamet, and American Wonder Porcelain. One Smyrna employer, George P. Johnson, will also be there.
“The whole point of this is to get them back on to a career path,” Buckles said.
The expungement clinic will be held at the Journey Church, located at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The clinic is on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
