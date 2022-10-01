EXPUNGEMENT CLINIC PHOTO

Julie Hadlock (left) spent one year in jail a decade ago. An expungement clinic in Lebanon this week may provide the chance to finally clear her record.

 Submitted

For people who get locked up, even after their sentence is over, the weight of their conviction can hold them back, but one event in Wilson County is designed to do something about that.

The American Jobs Center, in conjunction with Cumberland University, is hosting an expungement clinic on Thursday at the Journey Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.