Evon D. White-Bragg passed away on April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Gerald Bragg, and his family: brother, Walter White; sisters, Sammie White, Gladys Hooper; two sisters-in-law, Betty White, Ossie White; aunt, Lillie M. Moxley; five nephews, Adrain (Phillipa) White, David Wester, Keith (Niki) Wester, Rozell (Erica) Wester, Walter Carpenter; four nieces, Vickie (Ronnie) Wood, Lucia Wester, Sherrill (David) Frison, Gwendolyn Gaye; along with 19 grand-nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and dear friends.
