NASHVILLE — A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail.
Andrew Delke had been serving time at a jail facility run by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. He spent 18 months at the jail.
Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence. The deal allowed him to be released earlier with standard jail credits, but he couldn’t pursue parole or appeal the case.
Nashville’s Metro Council has approved a $2.25 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by Hambrick’s family. Delke’s attorneys have argued that the officer followed his training and Tennessee law in response to “an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun.” Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk argued that Delke had other alternatives, adding that the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.
