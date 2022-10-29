NASHVILLE — A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail.

Andrew Delke had been serving time at a jail facility run by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. He spent 18 months at the jail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.