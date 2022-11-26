NEWS 3 PHOTO

Former Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday after previously pleading not quilty.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt.

Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, who previously pleaded not guilty, changed his plea in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. The move came after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to one count under a deal that requires him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities.

