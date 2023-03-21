The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Jennifer Potier, a special-education teacher at Mt. Juliet’s Elzie Patton Elementary School ...
Name … Jennifer Potier
School … Elzie Patton Elementary School
Age … 50
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through fifth grade special education
How long have you been in education? 27 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 14
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Tuckers Crossroads
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love to paint, especially ceramics. I also love to spend time in the mountains with my family.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love to watch my niece Alyssa play basketball for Green Hill High School. I also love to spend time with my other niece, Haley, who is going to Vol State (Community College). Yes, I’m a very proud aunt.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I believe in making a difference in students’ lives by interacting with students daily. Teachers need to find out what their students are passionate about and get involved. I have gone to basketball, soccer, softball, baseball games, birthday parties, plays and musicals to show my support of my student’s interests.
How would you describe your teaching style? I set high expectations for my students while still encouraging them to surpass my expectations. I use a variety of strategies to help my students learn and retain the information being taught. Learning shouldn’t always be paper and pencil, using hands-on materials, technology and games to engage students are a few of the methods I use to motivate students
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Currently, I’m teaching a group of students multiplication facts using different rhymes. With each math fact, I have brought in different props for the students to help them remember the math fact. Engaging students with different tools can trigger students to remember the information easier. My students also know that I care about them, and I’m interested in them beyond just school. My students are always teaching me something new.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? When working with exceptional students, every day may have its challenges. Every student is different, and teachers always need to improve their strategies when dealing with different challenging students. I’m working with students on understanding their emotions and using tools and strategies to calm down. I have learned from serval behavior specialists over the year different ways to defuse certain situations.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Elzie Patton has a wonderful faculty and staff. The special-education team is very supportive and puts students first.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I love helping others, and it is important to me to help students to read.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s when students say, “This is the best day ever,” or, “I love you Miss Potier.”
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s feeling like it is never enough. I want so much for these students. I want for all their dreams for the future to come true. I just hope that I make my students lives better and make a difference in their lives, even if it is for a short time.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think everyone grows and adapts to the ever-changing teaching field. There is always new techniques and strategies that improve your teaching. Going to professional developments, reading educational books, and technology are a few of the ways I have become a better teacher. I have worked with several great teachers over the years that I have borrowed some of their techniques to help students meet their goals.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? When I started teaching, teachers didn’t have computers in their classroom, and now, we have meetings and even teach virtually. When I’m meeting with parents, we don’t even have to be in the same room. It is so much easier to have parents be hands-on with their child’s learning.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be more time. I’m always getting to the best part of the lesson, or the kids are so engaged that I lose track of time. I need more time to spend talking about the kids’ interests. School should not always be about the standards and test scores. Letting students know you care about them is one of the most important things in my opinion.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have worked with so many wonderful teachers. It is hard to name just one, but when I first started teaching, Ramona Wright taught me patience, and how to motivate students. Mary Lee Burkett taught me how to be organized, and Shelia Mobley taught to engage students with sports and high expectations
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I love it when students come back and tell me their success stories. I have had several students come back and tell me that I taught them how to read, or they remember their multiplication facts because of the funny stories I would tell. The best moments are when students start reading, and I’m so proud of all my students.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I hope someday a student will say I made a difference.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remember for caring for my students but still wanting them to work hard and read.
