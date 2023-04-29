Wilson County’s career technical education (CTE) programs are expanding thanks to the Tennessee Department of Education’s Innovative School Models Grant.
“We’ve talked a lot about — or you may have heard a lot about — CTE innovative grants provided by the state,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “We have finalized our grants, which have been approved by the state.”
The grants will fund programs in culinary arts, construction and animal science for students across Wilson County.
“We know that we’re going to grow as a district, and we know these are some programs that our kids need,” Luttrell said.
Wilson County CTE Supervisor Bonnie Holman submitted the grant proposals and provided an overview of the benefits the approved grants provide.
“Last January, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed a historic investment in our public high schools and middle schools,” Holman said. “It’s $500 million in total, which allocates $1 million to every public high school and $500,000 to every public middle school. The initiative behind that was to make our students in Tennessee more workforce ready and create more student success after high school.”
In Wilson County, $8.5 million was granted to fund programs in five high schools and seven middle schools.
“We get to use these funds to help grow our current technical education programs, support our educators and create more student opportunities,” Holman said.
The district was surveyed to assess how the funds need be used. The plan for the funding was developed in partnership with parents, administrators and teachers.
“Middle school is an area that is new for career and technical education,” Holman said. “Wilson County, we’re ahead of the curve. We have middle school CTE programs in place, so I’m excited to be able to expand those opportunities for middle-school students. The highlight is a mobile career exploration laboratory. They don’t have the shop setups and a lot of the digital arts and audio visual programs that we have available to our high-school students, but those students need to know what opportunities they have available to them in high school.”
Another thing created was an aviation flight program that is a partnership with the Lebanon Municipal Airport. Students from across the district would be able to participate in that program, which would initially only be open for juniors and seniors.
“If you’ve taken a look at the workforce across the board, you have noticed that there is a shortage of workers, and the flight aspect is one of those areas,” Holman said. “There’s the potential for Nashville to be a hub for Southwest (Airlines). It’s an area that we had a strong voice that there was a need for (programs). In addition, when we surveyed our students in grades 6-11, there were over 2,000 students interested in the aerospace flight program.”
The equipment and technology that the grant will help to provide varies from campus to campus.
“We have programs that vary from welding to health science, to the coding industry and industrial maintenance,” Holman said. “So, what those programs need will vary by campus, but there’s funding allocated for each of those.”
The grants will help facilitate the growth of Wilson County’s CTE programs.
“I’m so proud of our CTE programs in Wilson County growing so strong and clearly growing stronger,” board member Carrie Pfeiffer said.
