The Red Cross is setting up shelters in Florida for those who lost their homes during Hurricane Ian. 

Hurricane Ian ravaged the western coast of Florida last week, but before the waters ever receded, a woman from Lebanon was on her way to help.

Chris Reagan, 67, didn’t waste much time. She was on a plane to Miami as soon as the storm passed.

