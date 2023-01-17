DENVER — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades-long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually-early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama last Thursday, meteorologists said.

And it may be the start of a bad tornado year, one expert worries.

