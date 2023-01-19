My email and phone continue to be flooded with freeze damage questions.

Many of these plants can handle cold temperatures just fine, but it was the way it was approached. We dropped around 60 degrees in a 24-hour period, and the plants didn’t have time to acclimate appropriately. We also didn’t get above 32 degrees for three consecutive days.

