My email and phone continue to be flooded with freeze damage questions.
Many of these plants can handle cold temperatures just fine, but it was the way it was approached. We dropped around 60 degrees in a 24-hour period, and the plants didn’t have time to acclimate appropriately. We also didn’t get above 32 degrees for three consecutive days.
Let’s discuss a few tips to help you evaluate the amount of damage you might be facing this spring.
First, do a scratch test and see if the bark is still green. I think many of the landscape plants will re-leaf out in the spring but will be set back in height significantly. Hollies and laurels can flush back out with new growth.
I know many of them are brown and look lifeless, but see if there is any life in the main stem. We are seeing significant damage on shrubs that are borderline hardy to zone 7, which is where we are. This includes camellia, distylium, and even loropetalum. Only time can tell as to how far down the damage will go.
Second, do not prune any damaged shrubs. That will expose new wood to be further damaged, and we still have two months of winter to go. In the spring, after new growth flushes out, prune out any dead or damaged wood.
I know that our landscape is awful looking right now, but so is everyone else’s. We are all in the same boat together. Those with burned leaves will eventually drop those leaves to hopefully make new ones in the spring.
Third, have patience. Some plants will not start growing until the temperatures at night stay warm. This could be anywhere from April to May. Do not fertilize anything, because nothing is actively growing anyway. That will only waste money that you could potentially be using to buy new landscape shrubs in the spring.
In conclusion, we will see damage, but please wait to prune anything until we see the extent of the damage.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
