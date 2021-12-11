FAIR AWARDED PHOTO

The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair was well represented at the International Fairs and Expositions annual convention in San Antonio, Texas, by (from left) Helen McPeak, Peggy Clemons, Randall Clemons, Shari Bazydola, Lanah Hale, David Hale and Johnnie Webb.

 Submitted

The 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair made history in so many ways, being the first year to add the Tennessee State Fair along with honoring hometown heroes while celebrating the Year of Beef.

Events and activities were entered into competition with other fairs from around the world to showcase the great fun, education and competitions that take place at agriculture-based fairs.

More than 1,100 entries were judged by fair industry professionals, and awards were presented during the 2021 virtual awards show both on Zoom and Facebook Live.

“We are honored to recognize organizations exceeding in agriculture, communications, competitive exhibits and sponsorship at their fair, along with non-fair facility usage events,” Brittney Harper, IAFE Member Services Coordinator, said. “Those receiving these prestigious awards were selected by our panel of judges based on their creativity, concept development, promotion, innovation and adaptability.”

Winners were selected from the membership of the IAFE, which has more than 1,800 members from around the globe. The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair received a total of 20 awards in five categories, including agriculture awards, communications awards, competitive exhibits awards, sponsorship awards, and non-fair facility usage awards.

Those awards are as follows:

Agriculture awards

First place — Newly-established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public — Celebrating Year of Beef Agriculture Commodity

Third place — Agricultural exhibitor events, awards, participants’ incentives or retention programs — incentives to increase exhibitor numbers in livestock

Third place — Technique/procedure/policy developed by farm management to correct an issue/challenge related to an agricultural program — increasing information to non-livestock showing public (Livestock Shows Catalog and Information Booth)

Third place — Livestock picture — youth showing cattle

Third place — Agriculture education picture — feeding a baby piglet from a birthing barn

Third place — Agriculture individual picture — Tennessee State Flag created from large round hay bales

Third place — Any other agriculture program/exhibit — showcasing 4-H, the Future Farmers of America and Wool in Q Barn area

Communications awards

First place — At-home activities (non-video) — mailbox and door-decorating contests

Second place — Social media campaign

Second place — Promotional/advertising poster — 2021 fair poster

Competitive exhibits awards

First place — Use of theme throughout multiple divisions of competitive exhibits

First place — New contest or competition — outhouse race

First place — Competitive exhibit new display method and/or prop — youth T-shirt display

Second place — Strategy or tactic to engage competitive exhibits participants — Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown

Third place — Additional competitive exhibits measures taken — Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner ninja competition

Sponsorship awardsFirst place — Sponsor innovation — Burger Republic’s sponsorship of Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown

First place — Sponsorship continuity — Wilson County Farm Bureau

First place — Sponsor exposure — celebrating Year of Beef with Tennessee Beef Council

Second place — First-time sponsorship — Academy Sports and Outdoors

Non-fair facility usage awards

Second place — Successful non-fair event at your facility produced or co-produced by facility staff — Christmas in the Grove

- Submitted

