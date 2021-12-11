The 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair made history in so many ways, being the first year to add the Tennessee State Fair along with honoring hometown heroes while celebrating the Year of Beef.
Events and activities were entered into competition with other fairs from around the world to showcase the great fun, education and competitions that take place at agriculture-based fairs.
More than 1,100 entries were judged by fair industry professionals, and awards were presented during the 2021 virtual awards show both on Zoom and Facebook Live.
“We are honored to recognize organizations exceeding in agriculture, communications, competitive exhibits and sponsorship at their fair, along with non-fair facility usage events,” Brittney Harper, IAFE Member Services Coordinator, said. “Those receiving these prestigious awards were selected by our panel of judges based on their creativity, concept development, promotion, innovation and adaptability.”
Winners were selected from the membership of the IAFE, which has more than 1,800 members from around the globe. The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair received a total of 20 awards in five categories, including agriculture awards, communications awards, competitive exhibits awards, sponsorship awards, and non-fair facility usage awards.
Those awards are as follows:
Agriculture awards
First place — Newly-established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public — Celebrating Year of Beef Agriculture Commodity
Third place — Agricultural exhibitor events, awards, participants’ incentives or retention programs — incentives to increase exhibitor numbers in livestock
Third place — Technique/procedure/policy developed by farm management to correct an issue/challenge related to an agricultural program — increasing information to non-livestock showing public (Livestock Shows Catalog and Information Booth)
Third place — Livestock picture — youth showing cattle
Third place — Agriculture education picture — feeding a baby piglet from a birthing barn
Third place — Agriculture individual picture — Tennessee State Flag created from large round hay bales
Third place — Any other agriculture program/exhibit — showcasing 4-H, the Future Farmers of America and Wool in Q Barn area
Communications awards
First place — At-home activities (non-video) — mailbox and door-decorating contests
Second place — Social media campaign
Second place — Promotional/advertising poster — 2021 fair poster
Competitive exhibits awards
First place — Use of theme throughout multiple divisions of competitive exhibits
First place — New contest or competition — outhouse race
First place — Competitive exhibit new display method and/or prop — youth T-shirt display
Second place — Strategy or tactic to engage competitive exhibits participants — Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown
Third place — Additional competitive exhibits measures taken — Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner ninja competition
Sponsorship awardsFirst place — Sponsor innovation — Burger Republic’s sponsorship of Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown
First place — Sponsorship continuity — Wilson County Farm Bureau
First place — Sponsor exposure — celebrating Year of Beef with Tennessee Beef Council
Second place — First-time sponsorship — Academy Sports and Outdoors
Non-fair facility usage awards
Second place — Successful non-fair event at your facility produced or co-produced by facility staff — Christmas in the Grove
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.