Tickets for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair are now on sale.
With the fair’s opening day on Aug. 17, online ticket sales opened at the beginning of June. Adult tickets can be purchased for $12. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $6, and children 5 and younger are free to enter the fair.
A season ticket for all 10 fair days can be purchased for $45. Season tickets must be purchased online, at the fair office or at BankTennessee (Lebanon), F&M Bank (Lebanon), First Tennessee Bank (Wilson County) or any Wilson Bank & Trust location.
A mega ticket, which includes admission and an unlimited ride armband, can be purchased for $30.
“There is so much to see and do, and we’ve got something different every day,” Wilson County Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak said.
The fair will run from Aug. 17-26. Tickets can be purchased on the fair’s website or at the gate when guests arrive to the fairgrounds.
“As people start entering the gate and you start hearing the laughter and seeing the smiles on people’s faces and eating all of the fair food, it’s like you’re making memories that will last a lifetime,” McPeak said.
Tickets can be purchased on the fair’s website or at the gate when guests arrive to the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.