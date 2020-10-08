Most schools are out this week, and most football teams are taking their byes as well.
Three teams are making up a skeleton schedule, including Wilson Central at LaVergne, Green Hill at home against York Institute and Mt. Juliet Christian at Bell Buckle Webb.
Wilson Central at LaVergneThis doesn’t have direct playoff implications unless a three-way tiebreaker is needed, but is a good matchup between the teams.
LaVergne is 4-2 for the season and has won two straight since a 45-33 loss at Lebanon last month. The Wolverines have a 1-2 offensive punch of running back Ray Banner and quarterback Lavandrea Webb.
“Their running back is really good,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “We got to make sure we pursue our gaps and run our alleys to make sure we can tackle.
“(Webb’s) a big guy. He can run. He’s elusive. When he chooses to run, he can be hard to bring down. He’s got a really good arm and can make that 10-yard out, which is a hard ball to throw. He’s an athlete and we got to make sure we keep him contained as much as we can and put a little bit of pressure, too.”
Wilson Central is 3-4 for the season. The Wildcats had won 3 of 4, with the loss 10-7 to Mt. Juliet, before falling to earth last week with a 28-10 loss to Hendersonville.
“We got to tackle a lot better,” Dedman said. “We got to block better and control the line of scrimmage, which is something we did not do last week.”
York Institute at Green HillBoth teams have one victory. The Dragons, who compete in Class 3A, got theirs in Week 3 over Grundy County 6-3. The Hawks are coming off of theirs 52-6 over Stratford last Thursday. But even though York has just the one win, the Dragons have played primarily low-scoring games, having given up just 133 points, which is second fewest in their Region 4 to Upperman’s 111. That could be a partial result of their offense, as well.
“Physical team,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Dragons. “Big up front. They line up in a little wishbone. Smokestack-I, about like what Beech used to run.
“They’re a physical run team. I think they’re about a 90-% run team. We’re going to try to make sure we tackle the football and rally to the football.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Bell Buckle WebbThis is a key game for both teams as the winner should have an inside track to the Division II-A playoffs out of the East Region, the top six teams of which will advance. The Saints and the Feet each have a win in the region, with Webb owning two victories overall. Two teams from the league will miss the postseason, with winless Grace Baptist (with losses already to both) likely one of those.
Webb runs a pro-style offense with plenty of I-formation looks.
“He’ll jump into a few doubles and a triple once in a while,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of first-year Webb coach Kyle Turnbow. “They got two guys they try to throw it two and one guy they try to run it with. They got two really good athletes (a receiver and a running back)…who stand out.”
The Saints are coming off their first win of the season last week, 34-13 over Grace, giving them an opportunity to build more momentum going into next week’s home game against Friendship Christian and grab the inside track to the playoffs.
“The biggest thing is be physical, play disciplined and be aggressive,” Davis said as being keys to the game. “If we do those things I think we’ll have a good night.”
