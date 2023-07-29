Outside of the Wilson County Courthouse, red lines the cracks in the sidewalks.
All across Tennessee, community partners are pouring red sand into the cracks of sidewalks to raise awareness about human trafficking.
As Wilson County participates in the Red Sand Project, each grain of sand represents one of the 40.3 million victims of human trafficking.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto signed a proclamation on Monday that declared July 23-29, 2023, Red Sand Awareness Week in the county.
“As the (county) mayor you get an opportunity to — hopefully — do a good job of managing people’s tax dollars and making (those dollars) go to good services that make this a great place to live, but also in this role, you look for other things that you could do to improve the quality of life for people on a different level outside of the the fiscal nature of tax dollars,” Hutto said. “This was an opportunity to hopefully make an impact and make things better, make people more aware of what was going on. It’s a nice thing to do for our community to hopefully bring awareness to something that could be under the radar for a lot of people.”
As of Tuesday, around a dozen hotels and businesses in Wilson County are participating.
Hutto said that, to his knowledge, there isn’t active sex trafficking in Wilson County.
“Yet, I’m not naive enough to think that we’re not a part of the large world,” Hutto said. “There’s a lot of traffic that runs through the Middle Tennessee region, and we could not be immune to that. If (the reach of human trafficking) is what they say it is and across the country, I would have to believe that we probably have some opportunities here for that to happen, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to any family.”
After signing the proclamation, Hutto poured red sand into the cracks outside of the Wilson County Courthouse.
“You can talk about things all day long,” Hutto said. “But when you actually go and you take part and physically do some type of symbolism, it brings on more reality.”
The symbolism of the sand resonated with Hutto.
“These are people falling through the cracks, and that’s why the red sand is put in the cracks,” Hutto said. “We don’t want anybody to fall through the cracks, and we don’t want this to happen to any family.”
Wilson County Mayor’s Office Executive Assistant Brooke Driver is helping coordinate the distribution of the red sand to county departments.
“It spreads awareness,” Driver said. “It’s a good visual. Right now, we need to spread awareness, because not everybody knows about it.”
Driver said that she believes that the sand will be all around the county.
“Several county departments are gonna come get some sand from me,” Driver said. “The library in Watertown came by and got some a little while ago (on Tuesday). I think we’ll see a little bit of red sand sprinkled around the county in sidewalks.”
The Wilson County Health Department is one of the departments that’s participating in the Red Sand Project this year.
“A lot of people fall through the cracks,” Wilson County Health Department Director Adalberto Valdez said. “A lot of people are never found. This is a small step to raise awareness of this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.