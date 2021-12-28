SPRING HILL — A family in Spring Hill adopted a set of four siblings in 2021, making them a family of 12 in time for the holidays.
“When they’re in foster care, it’s a roller-coaster ride,” said adoptive mother Lisa Perra. “It’s a roller-coaster ride, so you don’t know what the end result is. And I just love my children. I love my children. And I’m happy that it’s permanent.”
She and her husband, Diego, adopted four children, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for nearly three years.
“When they first came to live with us, they were temporary,” said Lisa. “We had made an obligation for another sibling group, so they were going to be with us for three weeks. And that other sibling group, fortunately went to their grandma, and so, we got to keep the set of four we have now permanently, and we’re thrilled.”
The Perras already had six children of their own, most already living on their own outside of their house. They explained that once the four foster children moved in temporarily during the fostering period, they knew they wanted to adopt them and expand their family.
“They’re part of our family,” said Lisa. “And I think people really expressed to us what a big deal that was or what a sacrifice that was, and we didn’t look at it as that. It was a smooth transition.”
Thanks to an open adoption, the Perras help their four adopted children keep in contact with the healthy members of their biological family and traveled to the children’s home state in December for a Christmas party.
“We want the best for them,” said Lisa. “And then the holiday season brings kind of all of that out when we can incorporate their bios with us and just have one big family you know? That’s what it is, because everybody loves them. Everybody loves them. And they want the best for them ... it’s a good feeling when everybody comes together.”
During 2021 in Tennessee, more than 1,600 children in foster care joined forever families through adoptions or subsidized permanent guardianship finalizations.
“Over the past year, we have given even more children the hope they deserve,” said Jennifer Nichols, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. “I’m so happy for these children and proud of the work the DCS family does every day. Even in the pandemic, our staff has continued to work tirelessly with families and the courts to make these adoptions possible. And we intend to keep building on these heartwarming successes.”
The number of adoptions and subsidized permanent guardianship finalizations in Tennessee increased 8% between 2017 and 2021.
As of Dec. 16, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said that approximately 400 children in the state’s guardianship are still looking for a home to call their own, with a majority being teenagers.
The Perras became foster parents in 2018.
One of their new daughters, Kristina, is grateful that the Perras became attached and helped keep her and her siblings together.
“(Separation) was a fear, because I remember them (DCS) kind of telling us that they’ve called a lot of homes, and they can’t get us together,” Kristina said. “And they’ll try one more place, and if they didn’t want to take us all, then, we would be split apart.
“It was scary, because you’ve lived your whole life with them, and then, you would have been split apart.”
Lisa added, “Don’t be afraid to open up your heart. We found the perfect fit, and they are our perfect fit for our family ... and, yeah, we love them with all our hearts.”
Her new daughter, Kristina, said that she will always be grateful the Perras welcomed her siblings with open arms.
“They just like did the right thing,” said Kristina. “They wanted us. They made us feel loved even the first day we came here, not knowing us. They didn’t know our story, but they still like felt for us and just loved us even when they didn’t even know us.”
