Growing up, my dad told my brother and I that his greatest accomplishment in life would be if he and I both became doctors.
Instead, I went to college and majored in English, with a concentration in British Literature. My Dad didn’t crack a smile during my entire graduation ceremony.
My brother, while slightly better at math and science than I am, passes out at the sight of blood and will literally throw up, if anyone else around him is throwing up. He became an engineer.
To say that we disappointed my father would be an understatement.
My brother did try to come through though at the end by marrying a physical therapist. While not quite a doctor, my sister-in-law is in the medical field ... and apparently, by “doctor,” my Dad meant just about anyone in scrubs. And for the last 20 years, my dad and all his relatives line up at Christmas to get diagnosed.
“Erica ... look at this rash. What do you think it is?
“Erica … I have a cough. Do you have any doctor friends that can write me a prescription?
“Erica ... when you are done eating, come look at this lump.”
The first few years of marriage, my sister-in-law would explain that this wasn’t her line of work. Two decades later, she brings a blood pressure monitor and stethoscope to almost every family gathering.
Not to be outdone by my brother, I finally came through for my dad as well and trumped little miss physical therapist with two nurses. Both of our girls are nurses, and our oldest is one year away from graduating with her doctorate in nursing.
And, just in case anyone is keeping score, I win.
So, this Thanksgiving, when we went home for the holidays, I heard my dad in the other room talking to our oldest.
“Madison, look at Charlie for me,” he said. “I think he has a tumor. Can you feel it? It’s right there on his shoulder blade.”
Being that she is new to medicine, I heard her say, “I’m a nurse, not a vet. I can’t diagnose diseases in dogs.”
Then there was silence for a minute, a long minute … followed by Madison finally calling out, “Aunt Erica, can I borrow your stethoscope?”
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
