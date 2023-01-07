For nine years, Ace served as an explosive detection K-9 for the Lebanon Police Department.
However, Ace passed away on Tuesday in the care of his partner and his family.
Officer Richard Clark was partnered with Ace in 2018. They worked together until Ace’s retirement in July of 2022, when he transitioned to enjoying life with his family.
To become an explosive detection K-9, Ace went through training to test his ball drive, to see how hard he would hunt for a ball.
“That’s what the dog believes he’s looking for, is a reward,” Clark said. “In my case, Ace went for a ball. When he was working, he wasn’t necessarily thinking he was looking for explosive odors or guns. He thought he was looking for his ball.”
After a K-9 Unit like Ace is trained, the trainer will bring in their handler to start teaching them to work as a team. That process takes anywhere from four to 14 weeks, depending on the type of dog and program.
“It’s a very lengthy process, but your training never stops,” Clark said. “The dogs have to recertify every year, and you have to have your monthly training. You want to stay proficient, so you have to work with your partner and your dog all the time. He is an extension of me, and I am an extension of him.”
When Clark and Ace were first partnered, Clark underwent an interview process to ensure they were a good fit.
“It was one of the most stressful interviews that I’ve ever been in,” Clark said. “Instead of just interviewing me, I felt like my wife could have been sitting next to me, because there’s a lot that goes into getting a dog. You’ve got to worry about home life, and where the dog’s gonna be and if there’s time at home to take care of a dog. It was a pretty detailed interview to even be considered to get the position.”
When he got the call that he’d gotten the position, everything changed.
“Your life changes when you get a dog,” Clark. “A lot of people, you go to work. You work your hours. You clock out, and you go home at the end of the day. We take our work home, and not just in a mental capacity. We have to take care of that dog. That dog depends on you for everything, especially Ace.”
Unless he was on vacation, Clark spent every day, 24 hours a day for four and a half years, with Ace.
“It is something you have to enjoy, because those dogs can sense if you’re having a bad day,” Clark said. “We get to know each other. I know every sound that dog made, just like he knew when I wasn’t feeling good.”
During their time together, Ace and Clark worked prestigious events that took them outside of Lebanon and Wilson County.
When the National Football League Draft took place in Nashville in 2019, Clark and Cpt. Mike Vanhook took their K-9s to the event when the city reached out for mutual aid.
“We had honestly one of the busiest weekends I’ve ever had at one of the largest events that Nashville has ever had in its history,” Clark said. “Its something that I’ll never forget. I’ll cherish everything that he and I did, but that was a really neat event.”
Ace’s final event prior to his retirement was working the NASCAR races that returned to Wilson County’s Nashville Superspeedway in June.
Clark described Ace as a “one-person dog.”
“He paid attention to my wife and kids, but he cared about me,” Clark said. “It was a whole different kind of excitement when I came around versus when he saw my wife and kids.”
“They become a part of the family. We do everything with those dogs. So, he’s not there this week, and it’s been a very hard adjustment.”
Clark said that the city of Lebanon has been very supportive of his family during this time, and the Lebanon Police Department expressed its condolences on social media.
