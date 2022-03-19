The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Meagan Maxwell, a seventh-grade science teacher at Mt. Juliet’s West Wilson Middle School.
Name … Meagan Maxwell
School … West Wilson Middle School
Age … 37
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach seventh-grade science.
How long have you been in education? I have been in education six years.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have been teaching at WWMS for five years.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Metro (Nashville) Public Schools
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? Before I pursued a career in education, I received a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and worked in the corporate realm for 10 years.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy spending time with my family and can often be found at my son’s sporting events or helping coach West Wilson’s cheer team.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I was teaching at West Wilson Middle School when the tornado destroyed our building and significantly damaged my home as I live across the street from West Wilson. I am currently teaching in a shared building, which is composed of West Wilson Middle sixth and seventh grade as well as Mt. Juliet Middle sixth and seventh grade.
How would you describe your teaching style? I describe my teaching style as interactive. I enjoy activities that allow students to move around the classroom and interact with unit materials.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I keep students engaged and motivated by incorporating hands-on activities with my lessons.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes. Educators around the world have had to rethink teaching methods when the (COVID-19) pandemic began and are still experiencing the effects today. Learning how to maneuver an environment virtually as opposed to in-person was a learning experience for everyone involved.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? West Wilson Middle School has experienced a very unique situation given the abrupt loss of our building. It is truly a loss that only those involved can explain. However, we are continuing to prevail, which brings a unique bond for many of us.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? Teaching was not my primary career path. As I pursued my original career path of marketing, I felt a desire to return to school and pursue a career in education. My mother is a teacher in Cookeville, and as a student, I saw how involved she was with her school and her commitment to her lessons.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? I enjoy seeing my former students and hearing about their current journey in education. It is fulfilling to know that you play a role in their education experience.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Teaching is a profession that does not only change on an annual basis, like many may assume who are not in the field, but on a weekly and often daily basis. State laws and regulations are ever-changing. That change can be very challenging at times.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My view going into teaching was that there would be more time for creative and interactive lessons. Many teachers face restrictions on their time to teach specific lessons or go into creative detail due to the time frames of testing windows.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I have seen the profession change in the aspect of many educators are coming from a second career into education. Given the new programs that allow individuals without an education background to teach in classrooms, I foresee more faculty populations being dominated by those individuals.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Student to teacher ratio. Once students reach secondary education, many classes are 35 to 1 in various subject areas. These ratios are detrimental to student learning and greatly affect achievement overall.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My mother. I am not sure if she wants me to disclose exactly how many years she has been teaching … but it is a significant amount of years. Her dedication is remarkable, and she still knows how to make her lessons unique and interactive.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It’s not only the faculty but the students at West Wilson Middle School coming forward to help after the tornado. Students and faculty made a point to reach out to one another who were affected by the tornadoes and help replace what was lost.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I have been fortunate enough to hear many meaningful things from students. The ones that jump out at me are when students mention not wanting to forget moments that took place in my classroom. It is inevitable that some of them may forget those moments, but the fact that they stated that they did not want to forget a memory in my classroom is very special to me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? Ideally, I would like to be remembered as the teacher that took a unique or sometimes even wacky approach while teaching to make a lesson fun or fascinating.
