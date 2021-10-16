GULF SHORES, Ala. — It is with honor that the publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, a national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present Farm Bureau Exposition Center with a 2021 readers’ choice award.
“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Farm Bureau Exposition Center has been selected to receive our annual readers’ choice award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Ashleigh Osborne. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals, who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Farm Bureau Exposition Center indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
Farm Bureau Exposition Center — which is located within the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon — is among 415 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot, where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With more than 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, the process was the publication’s most successful and engaging year yet.
Since creation in 2001, this is the first time that Farm Bureau Exposition Center has received the award, making it an even greater honor to present it with a 2021 Readers’ Choice Award. Farm Bureau Exposition Center will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2021 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. The issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual Meeting Professionals To Watch designation.
“Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2022, our awards issue is one of the most popular, must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Osborne said.
Celebrating almost 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource, Osborne says that ConventionSouth magazine is based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country, who book meetings held within the South.
— Submitted
