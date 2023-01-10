NEWS 1 PHOTO

Richard Strong, left, his brother Gregory Strong, center, and Stacy Griffin pose for a photo on Sept. 9, 2021, in Indianola, Miss. They are among Black farmworkers in Mississippi who said in a lawsuit that their former employer, Pitts Farm Partnership, brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm violated U.S. law by paying the white immigrants significantly more for the same type of work. The lawsuit and a similar one filed by other Black workers against a catfish farm in the Mississippi Delta were settled in December of 2022. Terms of the settlements are private, but an attorney said the Black farmworkers will be compensated for the discrimination they suffered. 

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Mississippi — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers’ lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work.

Federal court records show the two lawsuits were settled in December, with terms of the settlements remaining private.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.