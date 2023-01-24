NEWS 7 PHOTO

The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed on Jan. 12 in Milford, Michigan. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

DETROIT — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered solely by a howling V8 engine.

The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

