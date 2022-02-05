Faye Wall McKee, 86, of Hermitage, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lehman Beacom Wall and Mary Taylor Wall, and her brothers, Jerry Wall of Jackson and Donald Wall of Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Franklin D. McKee, and sisters, Peggy Wall Cooper and Sylvia Wall Williams.
Mrs. McKee graduated from Jackson High School.
She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Tennessee and her master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
She taught in the Wilson County School System.
She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet.
Mrs. McKee requested that her body be cremated.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
