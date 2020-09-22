FCS' Hayslip ranked among nation's top baseball players

Friendship Christian senior Camden Hayslip competed in the Perfect Game All-American Game earlier this month in Oklahoma City, going 1-for-2.
Perfect Game has the Alabama-commit ranked as the 24th best high school player in the country.
He was named as one of 40 All-Americans named by Baseball Factory last week and will participate in the Baseball Factory All-Star game Oct. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Baseball America has him ranked No. 24 on its list of top players in the nation.
