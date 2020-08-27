FCS’ McNeal named to TBCA Hall of Fame

A career of nearly four decades in high school dugouts has reaped a big reward for Friendship Christian coach John McNeal. The longtime FCS coach of multi-sport teams has been named to the 2020 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.
McNeal, 59, will join two-time national champion Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin and three other high school coaches — Loretto’s Gary Lamm, Grace Christian’s Brad Myers and Knoxville Grace Christian assistant Dwight Smith — when they are formally inducted during a Jan. 16 ceremony as part of the TBCA annual convention at Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin. Longtime Cumberland University coach Woody Hunt is already in the TBCA Hall of Fame.
“I join a lot of coaches, Coach Hunt, a lot of coaches I’ve known a long time I respect,” McNeal said Tuesday. “I’m honored they would think of me as being part of that.”
McNeal has been coaching since 1982. Next spring will mark his 29th season in charge of the Friendship Christian dugout. Counting four seasons at Goodpasture, his career record is 745-291. The Commanders have claimed three state championships (2005, ’07 and ’13) and a runner-up finish (’11) in eight state tournament appearances. His team has made 19 substate/sectional appearances with 18 region championships and 26 district titles.
“An honor like this tells you you’re getting old,” said McNeal, who is also in his 29th consecutive season (and 32nd overall) as head football coach of the Commanders, winning three state titles in that sport. During an earlier stint at FCS (1986-89), he coached the Lady Commander softball team. He’s also his school’s longtime athletic director.
