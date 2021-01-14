CLARKSVILLE —Friendship Christian’s middle school boys picked up their 12th triumph of the season Monday night via a 55-28 conquest of host Clarksville Academy.
Noah Majors scored 16 points, Luke Kring nine and Knox Hayslip eight for the Commanders, who climbed to 12-2 going into a Tuesday night home game against Providence Christian, who handed Friendship one of its two losses last month in Murfreesboro.
