With Mt. Juliet Christian’s gym inoperable this year due to the March 3 tornado, the Lady Saints went to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Monday to play both season middle school volleyball matches.
The host Lady Commanders swept the double header, taking the first match 25-17, 25-15 and the second 25-8, 25-6. MJCA split a double header Tuesday, losing to Providence Christian 25-5, 25-22 before defeating Clarksville Academy 25-20, 25-20.
