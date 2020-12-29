FCS’ Owen, Kane receive top East Region honors

Two Friendship Christian Commanders earned two top East Region football honors in a vote of the league’s coaches.
Senior linebacker Bobby Owen was named Defensive Most Valuable Player while kicker Neill Kane is the Special Teams MVP.
Joining them on the all-region team are Drew Porter, Delanie Majors, Don Dunning, Jake Martin, Caleb Bridges, Reid Powers and Noah Tidwell.
Three Mt. Juliet Christian Saints — JaMarion Thomas, Kam Curtis and Isaiah Smith — were also named all-region.
