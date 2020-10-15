While Wilson Central takes its bye this week, most of the other Wilson County schools return to action for Week 9 rested, refreshed and ready for a three-game stretch to finish the regular season.
For the two private school teams, it’s rivalry time as Friendship Christian makes its first trip to Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field to take on Mt. Juliet Christian. Watertown will try to stay ahead of the Region 4-2A posse when the Purple Tigers host Jackson County at Robinson Stadium. Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill have intriguing non-region matchups as the Blue Devils travel to Stewarts Creek, the Golden Bears bus to East Tennessee power Oak Ridge and Green Hill looks for its third straight win when Giles County visits for the Hawks’ home finale.
Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Commanders can solidify a first-round home game and perhaps even snatch a first-round bye while the Saints try to overcome last week’s one-point loss at Bell Buckle Webb as they try to re-enter the Division II-A playoff picture.
“They have a lot to play for, we still have a lot to play for,” said Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis, whose Saints are 1-6 for the season and 1-3 in the East Region. “I think it’s going to be an exciting, uptempo game one way or the other.”
Friendship, which enjoyed its bye last week, appears to be rounding into form after some tough sledding early in the season at 4-2, 3-2. A Donelson Christian win over King’s Academy could even push the Commanders into a second-place tie with the Lions, who FCS has the tiebreaker. But Middle Tennessee Christian has one loss, a COVID-19 no-contest with DCA and a win over Friendship to muddy the waters.
(Commander coach John) McNeal has another decent bunch,” Davis said. “Pretty physical. That’s been their trademark.
“They’ve kind of changed up (the offense). Now they’re running the I. Last year, they were more of the wing-T. They may jump back into the wing-T, but they’re going to run the I first, run downhill and see what you got. (Defensively), they’ll do the same thing they always do, give you the 50 look and then jump into the 40 once in a while.”
The Saints figure to sling the ball around more.
“They play hard,” McNeal said of the Saints. “They got some good athletes. They’re going to spread it out. They’re fairly balanced as far as throwing it and running it.”
While Friendship is trying to climb up the East Region standings, McNeal, like all other coaches in this COVID-19 season, are trying to overcome what was basically a non-existent preseason. Individual work which wasn’t done in the summer is being sacrificed for game-week preparation.
“We’re gaining ground,” McNeal said. “I don’t think any team is going to get what a normal season would be.
“In some cases, we’re going back to the beginning. (Monday) we basically went back to the basics. They didn’t get that individual stuff, so we’re trying to figure out how to incorporate that for a game.”
Lebanon at Stewarts CreekThe Blue Devils will host Wilson Central next week in what appears to be a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot out of Region 4-6A. But this is an intriguing matchup against a 5-3 Red Hawks team headed for postseason play out of Region 5-6A. Their last loss was 32-27 to a LaVergne team Lebanon beat 45-33 and Wilson Central knocked off 55-42 last week.
“They’re on a three-game winning streak,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Red Hawks. “Seem to be getting better as the year goes on. They’re scoring a lot of points and playing some pretty good defense right now.
“It’s a good test anytime you go to Rutherford County, so we’ll see how we match up.”
The Blue Devil defense will have to find a way to match up with Jaylen Moore, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds.
“He plays everything for sure, anything other than offensive line, and he plays it well,” Gentry said of Moore. “He plays all wide receiver positions, quarterback, running back, sniffer, everything.”
The Red Hawks do have some similarities to Lebanon offensively.
“They’re more spread, power spread, kind of like us,” Gentry said. “They do a little bit of everything. A lot of formations. They can throw it and they can run it.”
Stewarts Creek runs a 3-4 defense.
Gentry said the Blue Devils should be ready to go for the three-game closing stretch which will end Oct. 30 at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium against Rossview.
“We’re pretty healthy,” he said. “We’re okay. We should be, for the most part for this time of year, about as good as we can be.”
Jackson County at WatertownThe Purple Tigers can clinch their third straight region championship with a win with one region game remaining and a tiebreaker over second-place Trousdale County in hand. On the flip side, Jackson County is trying to break free of a four-way tie for third place at 1-2 in league play with this week and Oct. 30 games left. The Blue Devils are 5-3 overall.
“Offensively, you’ll see some multiple stuff,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Blue Devils. “They can be spread and jump into some heavy sets with two or three guys in the backfield.”
Like most of the other county schools, and many across the state, the Tigers, 6-1 for the season and 3-0 in the region, are about to embark on a three-game sprint to the finish.
“(The bye has) never hurt us,” Webster said. “It gives us a chance to freshen up, heal up and get us ready for the long haul. It’s come at a good time.”
Mt. Juliet at Oak RidgeComing off their first loss of the season, the 5-1 Golden Bears, ranked seventh in the Class 6A Associated Press poll, head east to take on a 4-3 Oak Ridge team with losses to 6A No. 3 Dobyns Bennett, Farragut and 5A No. 1 Knoxville West.
“They may have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, which makes them extremely battle-tested, and they are extremely talented,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the Wildcats. “Both teams have so many people returning, it’s like we’re just lining up and playing each other again a year later (after a 41-34 Bear loss at Elzie Patton Stadium), and that’s not normal in high school.
“Offensively, they’re tough to prepare for. Like us, they had an off week. Last year, they had not shown a split-back look at all and came out and ran it 95% of the time. They’ve shown it a little bit more this year. They have so many good athletes and they try to find how they can create good matchups for their skill guys.”
One of which is junior running back Kendall Jackson, who has offers from numerous SEC and Power 5 schools.
“You can see why,” Perry said, comparing him to NFL player and former Beech star Jalen Hurd. “He’s a guy who’s long, but he’s a home run hitter, too. When you make contact with him, he’s always falling forward for a little bit more.”
There’s also 6-4 freshman wide receiver Brandon Heyward.
“He’ll be next in line for the Power 5 offers,” Perry said.
The Wildcats will line up in an even-front defense led by 6-4, 250-pound Jaxon Adams.
“They’re going to line up correctly,” Perry said. “Lining up is as important as anything to prevent explosions.”
Mt. Juliet will again be without linebacker Collin Gleaves, who suffered a spinal contusion three weeks ago against Spring Hill.
“Collin is doing well,” Perry said. “He’s nowhere near ready to return (to action). But he’s been progressing well. He was at practice (Tuesday morning).”
Giles County at Green HillThe Hawks face their second straight Class 3A team as they try to stretch their winning streak to three before hitting the road to East Tennessee for their final two. Like last week’s opponent, York Institute, the Bobcats are a physical team.
“Like to run power counter,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of Giles County. “Really good running back (Chaye McElroy). I think they’re going to get a couple of kids back healthy, so they’ll have two kids we haven’t seen on film.
“It’ll be a physical game. We got to win the line of scrimmage… We got to be ready to combat (their physicality). We’ll have to slant, stunt, twist, do some things defensively to take advantage of our speed to go against them.”
After this week, the Hawks will travel to Morristown to take on Lakeway Christian before closing the campaign in Chattanooga at Notre Dame.
“Good momentum right now,” Crouch said. “We got to keep it rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.