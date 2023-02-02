Food Giveaway 1

On Saturday at the Peyton Road entrance of the Wilson County Fairgrounds, beginning at 8 a.m., the Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center will be giving away food to families. No identification is required for families in need.

 Submitted

The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) and Lebanon First United Methodist Church will be hosting a food giveaway this Saturday at the Peyton Road entrance of the Wilson County Fairgrounds, beginning at 8 a.m.

LSSD Family Resource Center Director Beth Petty has worked with the district for 21 years, and throughout that time, faith-based organizations have worked with the schools.

