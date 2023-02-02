The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) and Lebanon First United Methodist Church will be hosting a food giveaway this Saturday at the Peyton Road entrance of the Wilson County Fairgrounds, beginning at 8 a.m.
LSSD Family Resource Center Director Beth Petty has worked with the district for 21 years, and throughout that time, faith-based organizations have worked with the schools.
“Our faith-based communities have always partnered with us in the work to meet the needs of our families,” Petty said.
During the pandemic, drive-through resource events began as a means to continue meeting those needs while maintaining social distancing. There are no income-based requirements to the program, and no identification is required for families to receive the resources they need.
Lebanon First United Methodist was one of the faith-based organizations involved with the events, which began to happen on a quarterly basis. Because of inflation and the increasing cost of food, the quarterly drive-through resource events have seen a larger turnout.
“It’s really eye-opening, because we see every demographic,” pastor of outreach and pastoral care at Lebanon FUMC Rebecca Dixon said. “We’ve seen more families that are having to make the choice between a car payment or food. It’s just all walks of life that we’re seeing coming through with inflation and having to make those choices.”
The church’s mission is to eradicate hunger in Wilson County. Because of inflation, its open food pantry has seen increased traffic alongside the quarterly events.
“We have this open pantry where we want people to be able to come and receive food,” Dixon said. “There are no requirements, no expectations. If you’re hungry and you need food, this is a place that’s going to help you with that.”
With the heightened cost of gas and groceries, inflation is affecting more families in Wilson County, some of whom are struggling for the first time.
“We are seeing families that have never experienced poverty and still not necessarily experiencing poverty, but are struggling,” Petty said.
Lebanon First United Methodist and the LSSD partner with an organization called Feed America First for the food giveaway. Feed America First intercepts food that might have small things that don’t get past quality control, such as cucumbers being two ounces two big, and redistributes that food before it ends up in a landfill.
“When they provide these resources of fresh fruits and vegetables, sometimes that’s something that families do without because they are so expensive,” Petty said. “It gives them some of those fresh fruits and vegetables that have the most nutritional value, and even with the canned goods and non-perishables, that opens up money for families to add meat and other healthy proteins to their weekly meals. Throughout the community, it’s helping us help our families be able to survive in a time when inflation and cost of food is up.”
