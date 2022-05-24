The eighth annual Neddy Jacobs Heritage Day will be held at Lebanon’s Fiddlers Grove Historic Village on Saturday.
It runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Individuals can make a 15-inch patriotic wreath at 10 a.m. in the veterans building for a $5 fee.
Individuals can learn how to trace their family roots in the town hall.
The Wilson County Cast Iron Community will instruct individuals on how to clean and care for their cast iron.
At 11 a.m. Cedar Grove Baptist Church will have services in Melrose Church, and there will be an outhouse race at 2 p.m.
Individuals will also be performing Bluegrass music.
There will also be games and food trucks.
Cody Engdahl will have a booth and will be available to sign his new book.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children from age 6 to 15.
For more information, individuals can call 615-547-6111.
— Submitted
