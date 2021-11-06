NASHVILLE — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, recently announced its scholarship program is helping to support 321 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.
There are 15 students from Wilson County who have been selected to receive scholarships.
In 2021, a total of $745,000 has been awarded from 102 different scholarship funds.
The students are attending 151 unique colleges and universities from 31 states, with three international students from Canada.
“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”
Those Wilson County recipients include:
- Janna Abou-Rahma, of Lebanon, from Smith County High School, received the Pauline Gore Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
- Brittni Allison, of Watertown, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of the Cumberlands.
- Mason Baines, of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
- Ira Ballard, of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
- Katie Bush, of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
- Molly Castle, of Mt. Juliet, from Wilson Central High School, received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
- Khala Clemmons, of Mt. Juliet, from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, received the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend Trevecca Nazarene University.
- Bailey Dodd, of Lebanon, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
- Bailey Felkins, of Watertown, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Alabama.
- Misste Giles, of Lebanon, from Pine Bluff High School, received the John A. Cloud Memorial Scholarship to attend Cumberland University.
- Angela Jones, of Mt. Juliet, from McGavock High School, received the William Thomas McHugh and Lou Gower McHugh Scholarship to attend Nashville School of Law.
- Macy Lee, of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
- Carson Shipley, of Mt. Juliet, from Mt. Juliet High School, received the Fine Arts and Music Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
- Abigail Stevens, of Lebanon, from Wilson Central High School, received the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Cumberland University.
- Madeline Walker, of Lebanon, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Maryville College.
A complete list of scholarships and the online application can be obtained by visiting the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfmt.org/scholarships. The application opens annually each January for hopeful, college-bound students to apply.
