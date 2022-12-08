Mt. Juliet is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with past and present mayors serving as grand marshals for its annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Mt. Juliet Little League complex, located off of Lebanon Road, and will wind its way to East Division Street off of North Mt. Juliet Road. Current Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness and past mayors David Waynick, Kevin Mack, Bill Staggs and Linda Elam will be part of the line of the parade’s grand marshals.

