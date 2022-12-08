Mt. Juliet is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with past and present mayors serving as grand marshals for its annual Christmas Parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Mt. Juliet Little League complex, located off of Lebanon Road, and will wind its way to East Division Street off of North Mt. Juliet Road. Current Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness and past mayors David Waynick, Kevin Mack, Bill Staggs and Linda Elam will be part of the line of the parade’s grand marshals.
Maness has been mayor of Mt. Juliet since November of 2020, and he is looking forward to celebrating the 50th birthday of the city, which will be Monday. Before beginning his time as mayor, he served as a commissioner. He has been serving the city for approximately 12 years.
He and his family have lived in Mt. Juliet for 20 years.
“I like getting out there and seeing everybody,” Maness said. “There’s so many friends you’ll see at the parade, and I know the kids love it from the candy standpoint. It’s like one big reunion for me when you get there at the parade line-up spot and get to see people you hadn’t seen in a while, because it’s like everyone comes out there for the parade.”
The Christmas parade and the Christmas tree lighting, which takes place on Friday evening at 6, are the things that help Maness get into the holiday spirit.
“When the parade happens and the tree lighting happens, it’s like its official, so those two huge things for me to mark the beginning of the Christmas season,” Maness said.
Elam always rode in the parade when he was mayor from 2004-2012. She’s lived in Mt. Juliet for 24 years and worked as an attorney and a liaison to the state legislature throughout her career.
“I’m very excited about it,” Elam said. “I have not done any mayoral activities in over 10 years, so this is exciting for me.”
To Elam, the best part about the Christmas parade is throwing things out to the children in attendance and seeing how excited they get.
Waynick said that his two terms as mayor of Mt. Juliet in the 1990s felt like another lifetime. He also served as the city judge.
He owns a general contracting company, a golf course, runs a farm and still lives in the same house his family lived in when he ran for office.
“I think it’s quite an honor to be asked to serve with the others in any capacity,” Waynick said. “My daughter said that your grandkids are gonna want to see you in this parade, so God willing, we’ll be there.”
The interaction with the children and the enthusiasm is Waynick’s favorite part of the Christmas parade.
Staggs served as mayor in the late 1970s and owned a drugstore in Mt. Juliet. He now does medical missionary work after moving to Nashville.
“I was a little surprised,” Staggs said. “I still have a lot of connections and still do a lot of stuff there, but its not near what we used to do.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends in Mt. Juliet.”
Mack served as mayor from 2000-04. He’s worked in industrial automation for most of his career as an electrical engineer and now lives in the Tuckers Crossroads community.
Prior to moving, he lived in Mt. Juliet for more than 20 years.
“The 50th anniversary is this month, and I think that they wanted to include as many past mayors as possible,” Mack said. “I think that’s what this is all about, trying to get a continuity throughout the years of Mt. Juliet.”
Mack always enjoyed Christmas parades during his time as mayor, and he has attended both the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Christmas parades in the past.
“It was always fun to see everyone turn out on the parade route and be a part of it all,” Mack said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of it again and seeing lots of my friends from Mt. Juliet.”
