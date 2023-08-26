Organizations like the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) have been facing staffing shortages since 2021, when WEMA approached the county commission in December to discuss the personnel loss it had experienced.
WEMA is not the only department in Wilson County that’s facing this issue.
“Every department in the country is having that problem of trying to keep people,” Lebanon Fire Department Assistant Chief Nick McCorkle said. “It puts a huge strain on our department.”
In addition to staff leaving, recruitment has also been an area of concern.
“It used to be that when we would be hiring three firefighters, we would have 150 applicants,” McCorkle said. “But now, this last time when we hired six, I think we had 39 scheduled to go through the ability test, which it’s scary on our part because the numbers are down.”
One thing that the Lebanon Fire Department is doing that could help with recruitment and retention is live fire training.
“Things like this, we hope it helps get the word out and get people to be like, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of that,’ ” McCorkle said. “Any time you can do training like we’re doing right now, it helps our department ... it helps the citizens of Lebanon, and hopefully, it helps people see that.”
McCorkle said that any time that firefighters can train with a live fire in a controlled environment is an asset.
“We run true scenarios where we have an actual fire attack team,” McCorkle said. “We have a couple of search teams. We’ll put dummies within the structure. We can run it as a live (fire), just like we pulled up on a structure fire.”
The five houses that the Lebanon Fire Department is using for the live fire training exercises are structures that developers on Central Pike wanted to demolish.
“It’s an opportunity for us to do some training ... plus, it’s kind of cost-saving for the developer,” McCorkle said. “Once we burn the houses, there’s less of the house there that they have to tear down and haul off. So, it’s kind of a win-win for both the contractor and our department.”
The Lebanon Fire Department recently did a multi-agency training at the site, involving both WEMA and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department. There were approximately 70-80 people at the training each day.
“You never know when we’re going to have to work together,” McCorkle said.
It took a while for the Lebanon Fire Department to prepare the site, as certain guidelines had to be met.
“The roof had to come off,” McCorkle said. “We had to do asbestos testing on the house. This is not something (where) you get the house this week, and they’re running (trainings) the next week. We’ve been working on this for months.”
There were other factors to consider when meeting the guidelines for live fire training, like the timing aspect of removing the roof.
“We tried to time that where it was within three days of us burning, because it might rain,” McCorkle said. “They don’t need to lose the integrity of the house. There’s a whole lot that goes into it.”
Because of the financial costs and the logistics of putting together a training like this, the Lebanon Fire Department hasn’t been able to to a live fire training of that magnitude in a while.
