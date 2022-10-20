DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday proposed sweeping changes in the way that chicken and turkey meat is processed that are intended to reduce illnesses from food contamination but could require meat companies to make extensive changes to their operations.

Despite decades of efforts to try and reduce illnesses caused by salmonella in food, more than 1 million people are sickened every year, and nearly a fourth of those cases come from turkey and chicken meat.

