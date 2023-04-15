The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Jennifer Brady, a physical education instructor at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary School ...
Name … Jennifer Brady
School … Stoner Creek Elementary
Age … 38
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through fifth grade physical education (P.E.)
How long have you been in education? Six years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Six years
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Spending time with my family, playing with my girls, working out, hiking, and spending time at the beach
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am just thankful to be back in our very own building — with a cafeteria, a gym, a library, halls and classrooms filled with smiling faces, and all of the magical things a school day can hold.
How would you describe your teaching style? Fun … I have always felt like if I am not having fun, then my students are definitely not having fun.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Most students love a good challenge. I love to challenge my classes as a whole and present opportunities that allow them to work together in competition against each other, other classes, and even other grade levels. Finding ways for every student to experience success is a huge part of what I do. Allowing students the opportunity to practice skills and find success and enjoyment in physical activity and game play is a huge motivator for continued success, practice, and exploration in P.E.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? When the tornado hit our school in March 2020, I had no idea the changes that I would have to make in my planning, my approach to everyday teaching (awareness of the weather, and simply the challenges that would possibly be presented that day), and the overall amount of grace and perseverance that would be needed to survive each transition — COVID, location changes, etc. I think that was the part people never realized. Not only were we in situations and transitions due to the tornado, but then, the COVID aspect made a huge impact on the additional planning and attention to detail needed to help our students succeed.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? (Address) 1035 is certainly the place to thrive. The administration at SCE sets the tone for success in everything we do. Not only are they great leaders, but they set the bar high for everyone involved. We have a core group of teachers that have taught together for many years at SCE. Their continued leadership and dedication to SCE, along with the approach and leadership of our administration, makes for a very strong unit. It is an honor to work with a faculty and staff dedicated to making the most of each day. I look at what our school community has been able to go through, and survive, for these last three years, and I see each of my co-workers as heroes in our community. And ... our SCE students and families, they play a huge part in the success and camaraderie of our school community.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I came back to teaching after testing out other career choices. I never felt like my purpose for being here on this Earth was being fulfilled. I was fortunate enough to reconnect with teaching through coaching and seeing the value and importance of great leaders on young people’s lives.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Leaving school each day and knowing that day served a purpose … touching lives, building students up, providing both fun and challenge to their day, and simply seeing the joy and all of the smiles.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? I would say the most challenging part of teaching is definitely attempting to meet every student where they are and helping to lead them to be all that they can be. In my situation, it’s seeing every student in the school on a weekly basis and attempting to make the most of our valued physical education time together.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I look back on my education and time spent in school, and my most memorable teachers were the ones that pushed me to be better, challenged me, and built me up along the way. I have so many teachers and coaches that I am incredibly thankful for today. Each one of them has played a part in the teacher that I aspire to be today.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? In my very first year of teaching, I had a student that truly didn’t appreciate the challenges being presented in P.E. To be honest, this student just wanted to shoot basketball in P.E. (and I am better for this experience as well). I rearranged my class time to accommodate for our lesson, and then went on to begin at least 10 minutes of gym exploration time, allowing students the opportunity to explore, practice, and play with a variety of activities and equipment at the end of each class. At the end of that school year, I recall this student running up to give me a hug and thanking me for a great year in P.E. I have always appreciated this student pushing me to be a better P.E. teacher.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I ultimately want to be remembered in the same way that I remember my favorite teachers. I want to be remembered as a teacher that was challenging and fun, someone that pushed her students to be better, challenged them, and presented opportunities and challenges to build confidence along the way. I can’t imagine a better remembrance than a student looking back and realizing it was all done out of love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.