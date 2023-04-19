During Monday evening’s Wilson County Commission Meeting, a request for funding sparked a debate amongst commissioners about potential precedents that could be set.
An appropriation from general funds to the juvenile services and probations department was approved after discussion. The funds would be used to hire a new person to fill a position that would be left vacant in December due to the current individual who holds that position retiring.
“While I’m really supportive of the need, I think that we need to follow process here,” district 18 commissioner Lauren Breeze said. “This is the second time that this department has come to us in April for an additional position. So, they’re not following the needs process. I’ve had two department heads come to me since budget and say that if this is how things work, then maybe they’ll start bringing things to us in March and April instead of going through the needs process. I know that we’re going to have additional requests from other departments. I know we’ve already had requests for personnel for other departments as well.”
Breeze made a motion that the request be moved to the needs list for juvenile services rather than be voted on during the commission meeting.
“I’m really in favor of the committee process that we have here in Wilson County government,” district 22 commissioner Wendell Marlowe said. “This went through two committees and passed unanimously in both committees. Nothing has changed in the last two weeks to make enough of a difference to want to do this now. This is not the first time that this had occurred this year with other departments.”
District 10 commissioner Tyler Chandler agreed with Marlowe.
“It went through a committee process,” Chandler said. “We spoke in-depth about it. We had juvenile services speak in depth about the need and why they needed it now. This is about our kids. Youth services does an amazing job. They’re overloaded. Youth crime continues to rise, and I think it wouldn’t be very positive of us as a board to vote this down tonight after hearing their arguments to two committees.”
Juvenile court judge Barry Tatum spoke on the issue as well and asked that the commission pass the request.
“That was one of the concerns that I had, was that I understand that we have a process, and it does need to work,” Tatum said. “At the very least, it’s such a need that I feel like our committees — judiciary and budget — need to hear that we do have a need, not that it’s more valid than anyone else’s. It’s something that we can put the work into right away.”
The position would help serve the growing needs of the youth of Wilson County.
“We have an issue in our community where there is a gap to serve our kids and try to inspire the kids that we have,” Tatum said. “I would like to grow the juvenile services program to where we’re not responding to problems, but we’re hopefully heading them off.”
After the discussion was concluded, Breeze withdrew her motion. The motion passed with a vote of 20-2. There were three commissioners absent.
Book discussion
During Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell’s report, commissioner Jerry McFarland asked what was being done about books that were deemed inappropriate or undesirable for school libraries.
“One of the first things I encountered when I became director seemed to be a challenge on curriculum,” Luttrell said. “We opened up our curriculum for the community to see, and then, we began to get questions about books. We went ahead and drafted a policy. Everything that I (learned) in my career (says) you need to try to have a plan, and so we put a policy in place for a review of our library materials. We’d never had that. We put that policy in place, and shortly after that, the state adopted a law which mirrors our policy.”
A committee was established to review books that individuals bring forward. The committee includes librarians, former teachers, and community members.
“They meet ... they read the book, and then, they discuss it,” Luttrell said. “Then, they bring a recommendation to the board. Currently, there has been 13 books (reviewed).
So far, the average recommendation has been to place the books on a mature reading list, which requires parents to opt in to allow their child access to certain books. The school board has voted to remove two of the 13 books from its school libraries.
“There is a First Amendment implication,” Luttrell said. “You have to look at the case law. You have to look at what has been done and what’s going on now. I think our committee has been mindful of that. I think our school board has been mindful of that.”
Under the current policy, only two books per month can be brought before the board. There is an ongoing list of titles waiting to be reviewed.
