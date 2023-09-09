On Aug. 14, firefighters from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded a fire at Glass Creek Apartments, and the building began to collapse while three firefighters were still inside.
“The last three weeks have been a very trying time for our fire department daily as well as the city of Mt. Juliet,” Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Mark Foulks said. “One of our firefighters sustained critical injuries as a result of an apartment fire at Glass Creek Apartments.”
One of those was Lt. Kenny Hudson, who was still trapped inside. He was taken to the Summit emergency room in Hermitage before being transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
After 22 days, Hudson returned home from the hospital on Sunday aboard a fire engine.
“I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and prayers,” Hudson conveyed in a press release. “I’m overwhelmed from the love Mt. Juliet has surrounded me and my family with.”
Hudson is expected to make a full recovery.
“Kenny is doing very well, and I’m happy to report that Kenny will be able to return to full duty in the future,” Foulks said.
In the days and weeks following the fire, the Mt. Juliet community has rallied together in support of the residents, and of Hudson’s family.
“Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone in the Mt. Juliet community and beyond for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time,” a statement released by the Hudson family reads. “We have been overwhelmed by your generosity and kindness. Words could never fully express how grateful we are for every one of you. We would like to thank the fire department of Mt. Juliet for walking beside us through this journey and supporting our family in every way imaginable. Thank you, especially, to our A Shift family for helping to bring Kenny home to us, for meeting our needs before we see them, for keeping watch over us day and night, for being present for our kids, and for being with us every step of the way.”
City employees have also expressed their gratitude for Hudson’s recovery.
“I am so thankful for Kenny to be going home to be surrounded by family and friends as he continues his recovery efforts,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said in a press release. “He is a true hero, and we are most thankful for him and his precious family. Continued prayers going forward for a full recovery.”
