Glass Creek Fire

The Mt. Juliet firefighter injured during a fire at Mt. Juliet’s Glass Creek Apartments returned home on Sunday.

 

On Aug. 14, firefighters from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded a fire at Glass Creek Apartments, and the building began to collapse while three firefighters were still inside.

“The last three weeks have been a very trying time for our fire department daily as well as the city of Mt. Juliet,” Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Mark Foulks said. “One of our firefighters sustained critical injuries as a result of an apartment fire at Glass Creek Apartments.”

