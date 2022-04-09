I’ve always enjoyed a good Easter egg hunt.
Of course, it’s been awhile since I’ve scurried across the ground snatching up bright-colored eggs like a human vacuum cleaner. The best I can figure, I probably started hunting eggs when I was around 4 years old and outgrew it by the time I was about 10. So, I probably made six or seven dashes for the oblong treasures. The ones I did take part in pack a lot of memories.
I can remember trying to pay attention in Sunday school class when I knew full well that the men of the church, led by Mr. Sam A. Denton, were outside at that very moment hiding the eggs. Sometimes, my classmates and I could not resist the temptation of peeking through the Venetian blinds to get a read on where the eggs were going.
All of my Easter egg hunts took place as a part of a thriving Sunday school at Plunkett’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Rock City community. Years before I came along, a man by the name of Charlie Midget dedicated himself to seeing that Plunkett’s Creek Church had a strong and growing Sunday school. Mr. Charlie, as we called him, planted and nurtured seeds that are still impacting lives over eight decades later.
I am a product of that Sunday school. I was in the card class, graduated to the primary class, moved on to the junior class, and finally made it through the intermediate
class. It seems like every time I moved up a class, Miss Johnnie Mae Denton moved with me. Miss Johnnie Mae knew more Bible than most preachers.
She also was overseer of most of our Easter egg hunts. She also packed a mean prize egg. It was a hard-boiled goose egg wrapped in golden foil. It was a pretty thing. I saw it a few times, but I never found it during the Easter egg hunt. That was thanks to a classmate of mine named Barney Allison.
To the best of my recollections, Barney found the prize egg every year. Barney had a nose for that prize egg. Of course, there was more to it than the egg. He (or she) who found the prize egg received an Easter basket filled with a big, hollow, chocolate rabbit, chocolate-covered marshmallow rabbits, Easter eggs, jelly beans and all kinds of good stuff.
There was a second prize for the one who found the most eggs. That was my specialty. Come to think of it, that’s probably the reason I never found the prize egg. I was too busy filling my Easter basket, which in my case was a brown paper sack. But my last year to hunt Easter eggs, I came really close to finding that prize egg.
After my classmates and I had swept the ground clean of all the Easter eggs, we faced a dilemma. No one had found the prize egg, and time was running out. Miss Johnnie Mae resorted to playing the hot-and-cold game to help us find it. When we moved away from the location of the egg, she would say, “You’re getting colder.” When we moved closer, she would say, “You’re getting warmer.” She had finally corralled about 10 of us into an area around 10 feet square when she blurted, “Jack and Barney are burning up.”
We both looked down. Barney was standing on the prize egg! It was hidden under a clump of wild onions. His weight had squashed that egg so that I could see the yellow of the egg which had burst through the golden foil. I grabbed for it, but Barney saw it just as I did. He twisted his foot to block my advance, reached behind and under his foot and grabbed that egg with great determination. As I tried to grasp it, all I got was a handful of Barney’s Sunday shoe. He held the egg high in the air, and we all could see the insides of that egg being squeezed between his fingers. I had missed, again.
But growing up in that little country church among some of the finest people in the world, I found another prize. In a much deeper sense, the prize found me. It is proclaimed in the answer to a question on the morning that we celebrate as Easter, by one with a countenance-like lightning.
The question ... “Why seek ye the living among the dead?”
The answer echoes across the centuries ... “He is not here, He is risen!”
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
