Carol Denney has done many things in her life.
She’s been a teacher, pursued business, raised her nephew and was a member of the first group of students that graduated from Lebanon High School after desegregation.
Now, at 73 years old, she’s added a bachelor’s degree in theology to her list of accomplishments.
“I first started that study in 1994,” Denney said. “That was the very beginning of my Christian, born-again experience. All excited, I went a semester at American Baptist College.”
When she’d begun the pursuit of her theology degree, Denney had already earned a bachelor of science degree from Tennessee State University. She’d also been certified in education and done other postgraduate studies at Trevecca Nazarene College.
“I didn’t return to American Baptist College until 2019,” Denney said. “They called me, and they wanted to give me a scholarship to go to school that summer. I said, ‘Well, okay, I’m all for education.’ I took that offer. I enjoyed it thoroughly, and I also went that fall semester.”
When Denney first graduated college, she taught occupational child care in Franklin, helping to prepare her students to go out into the world and get entry-level childcare positions.
“I always knew that I was supposed to teach, and when I began to stray (in life) was when I tried to leave that and go into business,” Denney said. “I would sit on my front porch as a little girl, and I would look up at the sky, and I would say, ‘When I grow up, I’m gonna take care of all the little children of the world.’ ”
In 1994, Denney left her job as a 4-H leader at the University of Tennessee and TSU’s 4-H Extension program to pursue entrepreneurship by opening a clothing store.
“That didn’t work out,” Denney said. “At that time, I’m saying, ‘I’m a smart person. I don’t understand why I can’t make this business thing work.’ It was then, in that time of prayer and meditation, that I felt the call of the Lord in my life.”
While Denney has completed another element of her education at 73, she was a part of a milestone class at Lebanon High School 55 years earlier.
“My grandparents were very protective of me, and one of our family friends was a teacher at Wilson County High School,” Denney said. “She asked my grandma if I could be in the sit-ins, and my grandma approved. I was shocked. You’re 13 years old, and I didn’t understand the full meaning of it at that time.”
Denney remembers the day that she first went to Lebanon High School.
“The gym was seated where you could see people coming in and going to the office,” Denney said. “I remember, the gym was full, and here we are, five or six students and some adults. That was the longest walk I’d ever taken.”
Denney said that for some reason, that walk didn’t really faze her.
“When we got to the office, I remember (the adults) saying, ‘We’re here to register the children,’ ” Denney said. “The principal told us we couldn’t be registered. We just politely turned around, and I remember some of the kids (at the school) making jeering noises. I remember saying to myself inside, ‘We’ll be back.’ ”
The group then spent two weeks in Nashville in federal court.
When she was a senior, Denney walked across the stage as a graduate of Lebanon High School.
“Some of the people I started out with (in) integration, they’re deceased now, so I feel blessed to still have energy in my body to go back and be able to get a bachelor in theology, which is something that I started years ago,” Denney said.
After starting the journey of pursuing her theology degree in the 1990s and returning to American Baptist College in 2019, Denney said it felt like a blessing to be able to move that tassel from the left to the right on May 18.
“I walked across the stage, and all I could really do was raise my hands, because God does get the glory,” Denney said. “It makes me want to finish strong.”
