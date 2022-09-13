MJ ELEMENTARY FIRE PHOTO

The fire alarm went off at Mt. Juliet Elementary School around dismissal time on Friday.

 

Reports of a fire caused a stir at Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Friday, but the matter was ultimately resolved without incident.

Following the reports of a fire on the premises, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department was dispatched to Mt. Juliet Elementary School around 2:30 p.m.

