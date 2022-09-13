Reports of a fire caused a stir at Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Friday, but the matter was ultimately resolved without incident.
Following the reports of a fire on the premises, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department was dispatched to Mt. Juliet Elementary School around 2:30 p.m.
According to Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker, a fire developed in an area near the back of the building. The sight of the fire prompted someone at the school to activate the fire alarm.
Upon arrival, the fire department was reportedly “able to see smoke from an area near the back of the building.”
Initially, the fire crews thought a small fire might have developed on the roof. However, after additional inspection, it was discovered that the fire was actually burning in an area by the back of Mt. Juliet Elementary.
According to Barker, Mt. Juliet fire crews remained on site at the elementary school, reportedly “tending to the incident for precautionary measures.”
The incident occurred around dismissal time. The school day typically ends at 2:30 p.m. Every student that was still on campus after dismissal was unharmed. It did disrupt the normal flow of pick-up routines for parents and guardians of students still at the school after the fire alarm was activated.
Instead of being able to pick up their student from the back side of the school, as they usually would, those parents and guardians picked the students up from the front of the building.
The school building incurred no damage due to the fire, but as a precaution, the district used a work crew to ventilate the halls throughout the weekend.
There were no disruptions to the school schedule or drop-off times on Monday, and the school district expects Mt. Juliet Elementary to have a typical week.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated but is being considered an accident at this time.
Barker indicated that the administration, teachers, and staff at Mt. Juliet Elementary were “amazing” in their efforts on Friday to ensure that students were safe while quickly redirecting afternoon dismissal plans during this incident.
