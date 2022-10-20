MJ ARREST PHOTO

Altered temporary tags led Mt. Juliet officers to pull over a BMW. The investigation led to the arrests of two Houston men for car burglary, among other charges.

 Submitted

They say that if you are going to break the law, try to keep it to one crime at a time.

According to information from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, unlawful fire lane parking led to the arrest of a shoplifter.

