They say that if you are going to break the law, try to keep it to one crime at a time.
According to information from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, unlawful fire lane parking led to the arrest of a shoplifter.
Tabitha Taylor, 49, of Antioch, now faces shoplifting and criminal impersonation charges for her role in the incident, which occurred on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
While out on patrol, a Mt. Juliet police officer spotted Taylor’s unoccupied vehicle, which was unlawfully parked in the fire lane at the Walmart, located at 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.
As the officer was writing a citation, Taylor reportedly walked out of Walmart and approached them. She allegedly provided a name to the officer that further investigation revealed to be a false identity.
As the investigation continued, the officer discovered that Taylor had several active warrants pending. Those warrants included one in Wilson County for misdemeanor theft and Davidson County for one count of misdemeanor theft, and two counts of felony probation violations.
It was ultimately revealed that Taylor allegedly possessed $230 worth of unpaid merchandise from inside Walmart.
Altered temporary tags
After Mt. Juliet police stopped a vehicle for an altered temporary registration tag, they reportedly discovered a large amount of cash. Information from the Mt. Juliet Police Department indicated that the money had been stolen during a vehicle burglary that occurred shortly beforehand.
Last Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., the Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW sport-utility vehicle leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood near Mt. Juliet High School.
The officer initiated a stop of the SUV and searched the vehicle. Inside, the officer reportedly found other altered or improper registration tags along with a window punch, a small tool used to access a car’s cabin without a key.
Inside the vehicle, the officers also allegedly recovered drug paraphernalia and cash.
During the commission of the traffic stop, Mt. Juliet officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Giardino Drive in the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood following reports of a vehicle burglary.
The victim had nearly $7,000 in cash taken from his unlocked truck while conducting landscaping work on a nearby home.
The report indicated that the victim had just withdrawn the money from a Nashville bank and then driven to Mt. Juliet. Nearby home surveillance revealed that the individuals on the traffic stop were involved in the vehicle burglary.
As the officers continued looking into the matter, it appeared that the two men inside the BMW had followed the landscaper to Mt. Juliet and took the opportunity when he was away from his truck to allegedly steal the cash.
Items in the suspects’ vehicle made detectives believe they had been traveling across the region.
As a result of the incident, Derrick Vandedrick White, 28, and Marcelius Quintrel Jones-Boutte, 27 — both of Houston, Texas — face burglary charges. White also faces charges for not having a driver’s license and possessing altered tags. Meanwhile, Jones-Boutte is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
