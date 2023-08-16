As of Tuesday, 47 residents had been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Mt. Juliet on Saturday.
There were no fatalities or injuries reported among the Glass Creek Apartment residents after building 400 caught fire.
“Our crews were given an unprecedented task when they showed up here at about 12:30,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “Due to the building construction, they had a big challenge ahead, but thankfully, as we can say today, everyone made it out and (there were) no injuries or fatalities (among) the residents.”
However, one Mt. Juliet firefighter was injured and is currently in critical but stable condition in Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was originally transported to Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
“It’s very important to note that this transport happened in the back of a police car, with officers from Mt. Juliet Police Department assisting along with Metro Police Department assisting as well,” Beasley said. “All of their efforts (were) critical in continuing to make sure that this person was cared for as much as possible.”
While the name of the injured firefighter has not been publicly released, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department did release a statement on Sunday thanking the community for its support and confirming that the firefighter remains in stable but critical condition.
“We ask for your continued support and prayers and appreciate the privacy given to the injured firefighters’ family, friends, and co-workers at this time,” Mt. Juliet Interim Fire Chief Joey Edwards said.
Law enforcement recounted the events of the fire at a press conference on Saturday.
“When our police officers and firefighters arrived, you had a building on fire on the roof,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “Residents inside the building did not know their building was on fire, because it was on the roof and traveling along the roofline. So, our police officers and firefighters immediately did whatever they could to ensure everyone was safely evacuated.”
The firefighter was injured during the evacuation process.
“At some moment during that (process), the building started to collapse while three firefighters were inside,” Chandler said. “One was in a situation where he could not immediately get out. The other two could get out, and due to the nature of the seriousness of his injuries, it was better for us at the moment to quickly put him in a police car and get that injured firefighter to Summit ER (emergency room), where he was eventually transported to Skyline Medical Center.”
As of an update given on Monday, the cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike. The 400 building was the only building affected, although building 500 was also evacuated as a precaution.
“I was actually working Saturday, and I was one of the initial officers on the scene and saw everything that took place,” Chandler said. “It was true heroism amongst those police officers and firefighters.”
In the days following the Glass Creek Apartment fire, Mt. Juliet Police Officer Taylor Givens has talked with each family affected to make sure that their needs were being met.
“I was able to reach out to these families the night after it happened, and I’m still in close contact with them,” Givens said. “As you can imagine, it’s very earth-shattering when something like this happens and they’ve lost everything that they owned, but everyone’s in super good spirits.”
Givens and other detectives delivered around $800 in baby supplies to a family.
“I was able to meet with one family who just had a newborn baby,” Givens said. “We were able to take quite a bit of donations to them, and I know they were so grateful. I’ve been super blessed to be able to communicate with these families and see what they needed from the community and from the police department.”
The American Red Cross was on site Saturday and was coordinating with Glass Creek management to arrange housing for the residents that lived in the 24 apartments that were destroyed.
“Once we knew that the fire was taking place, help for the residents began,” Chandler said. “By the time the fire was put out, the Red Cross was already on the scene. They were helping residents with short-time monetary, financial contributions that they wrote checks for.”
Other organizations have joined the effort to provide relief to the residents affected by the fire. Wilson County Schools have been working to ensure that students affected by the fire are taken care of.
MJ4Hope has established a Glass Creek Apartments Relief Fund and is accepting monetary donations at their office, located at 545 North Mt. Juliet Rd. from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. They have also established a firefighter fund on their website for individuals wanting to donate specifically to the injured firefighter.
“If you’ve donated, just know that these families truly appreciate it,” Givens said. “They are just doing the best that they can.”
