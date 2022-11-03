The emergency for many first responders in Lebanon on Saturday morning will be desperate attempts to find the goal line ... or to prevent others from reaching paydirt.
The Lebanon Fire Department will split into two teams and face off in a football game to benefit the Wilson County Christmas for All program at the Lebanon High School football field.
Admission to the Tackle for Toys football game is one toy per person.
The event starts at 10 a.m., and it will include bounce houses, hamburgers and hot dogs.
The event began around seven years ago, and this will be the first year it’s happened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, the game was played against the Lebanon Police Department. While the game this year mostly consists of members of the fire department, Tyler Baird of the Lebanon Fire Department said that a few officers from the police department will again participate.
“Its mainly been family and friends and word of mouth that’s been able to get people to come out,” Baird said.
The event has grown over the years and went from a couple bags of toys to an entire truckload. Baird said that there are people who don’t come to the game who donated money and toys to the cause.
“It’s been amazing to see how many people just want to bring toys,” Baird said.
Baird hopes that skepticism about public gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 won’t stop Tackle for Toys from having a good turnout.
“I think it’s a good cause, and once more people know people know about it, they’ll definitely want to show up for it,” Baird said.
Wilson County Christmas for All is the beneficiary of Saturday’s event and helps bring Christmas to 2,000-2,500 children in the Eastern portion of Wilson County. President Rick Smith said that the charity’s efforts are an ongoing project and that the Lebanon Fire Department is one of their major benefactors.
“They’ll help us bring toys in ... they help us distribute the toys,” Smith said.
The members of the Lebanon Fire Department are able to see the impact Tackle for Toys has on the community. Baird said that the firefighters visit where the toys are kept after the donations are given to Wilson County Christmas for All and put together bags for the kids.
“It’s just amazing to see that those kids get to have a Christmas because of that,” Baird said. “It’s awesome that it goes full circle.”
