GALLATIN — If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest, black-founded fair.

In the decades after Emancipation, black communities across the South began founding their own county fairs. And the very first was the Sumner County Fair, which was created right after the Civil War and ran every year until 1977.

