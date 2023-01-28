An after-school fight escalated quickly on Wednesday afternoon near Lebanon High School.

A large group of Lebanon High students encircled a group of their peers, who had begun to brawl in the Hartman Central shopping plaza parking lot. Later that night, a group of the students involved in the fight shot at a car containing several of the other members of the student body who were involved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.